Subway Riders At Chicago Stop Complain There's Too Many Pigeons

Good morning. I'm Noel King. There's a Metro stop in Chicago that has too many pigeons. Riders complain about the Irving Park Blue Line Station being caked with feathers and droppings. State lawmaker Jaime Andrade was at the so-called pigeon poop station, talking to Chicago's CBS 2 about getting money to fix it, when a pigeon struck.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JAIME ANDRADE: Did I - did I just get? I did, didn't I?

KING: He got hit right on the head, leaving him with a more pressing mess to clean up.