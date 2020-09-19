The Names On Trump's List Of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

President Trump, who called Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "a titan of the law," will be able to pick a successor for her from a list of nearly four dozen names that he updated Sept. 9.

The most recent list, with three U.S. senators, was avowedly more political than the ones he previously released, both as a presidential candidate and as president. Trump's first two Supreme Court picks, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, came from the president's earlier list.

His list also includes sitting judges, two past solicitors general and conservative lawyers. Trump has said his Supreme Court nominees will come from among these names:

Bridget Bade, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit (Barrett was a finalist for Trump's second high court nomination, which ultimately went to Kavanaugh.)

Keith Blackwell, Supreme Court of Georgia

Charles Canady, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Florida

Daniel Cameron, attorney general of Kentucky

Paul Clement, a partner with Kirkland & Ellis, who previously served as solicitor general

Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

Tom Cotton, U.S. senator for Arkansas

Ted Cruz,U.S. senator for Texas

Stuart Kyle Duncan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit

Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

Steven Engel, assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel of the Department of Justice

Noel Francisco,former solicitor general

Britt Grant of Georgia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit (Hardiman was also a finalist for the nomination that went to Kavanaugh.)

Josh Hawley, U.S. senator for Missouri (Hawley has already said he would decline the president's endorsement to the court.)

James Ho, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit

Gregory Katsas, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit

Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

Barbara Lagoa,U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

Christopher Landau, U.S. ambassador to Mexico

Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

Mike Lee, U.S. senator for Utah

Thomas Lee, Supreme Court of Utah

Edward Mansfield, Supreme Court of Iowa

Federico Moreno, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

Carlos Muñiz,Supreme Court of Florida

Kevin Newsomof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

Martha Pacold, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

Peter Phipps, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit

Sarah Pitlyk, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri

William Pryorof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

Allison Jones Rushing, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit

Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit

Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

Kate Todd, deputy assistant to the president and deputy counsel to the president

Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

Lawrence VanDyke, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit

Robert Young, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)

Don Willett,U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit

Patrick Wyrick, District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma

