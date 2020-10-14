© 2020 WFAE
Biden Announces Record $383 Million September Haul

By Amita Kelly
Published October 14, 2020 at 10:13 PM EDT
Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Fla., on Tuesday, as supporters watch from their cars.
The Biden campaign announced it raised $383 million in September, along with the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts. The haul is a record-breaking one-month sum, topping its August record of $364.5 million. That puts its two-month total at nearly three-quarters-of-a-billion dollars.

In a tweeted video, former Vice President Joe Biden said the donations came from 5.5 million donors with an average contribution of about $44. "I'm really humbled by it," Biden said.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon tweeted that 1.1 million of last month's donors were new, and that $203 million came from online donors.

The campaign now has a whopping $432 million in the bank, she said.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have not released September numbers yet. In August, they raised $210 million along with joint fundraising committees.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Amita Kelly
Amita Kelly is a Washington editor, where she works across beats and platforms to edit election, politics and policy news and features stories.
