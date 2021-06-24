© 2021 WFAE
Vistas, 'Young Forever'

By Stephen Thompson
Published June 24, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT

Right as the world was locking down last year, the Scottish band Vistas began its long, glorious campaign to overwhelm the world with sunny power-pop uplift. In hindsight, the group's wonderful debut album, Everything Changes in the End, might have been too buoyant for the times, so it's coming back for another round: What Were You Hoping to Find? comes out Aug. 20. In the album's newest single, "Young Forever," singer Prentice Robertson overcomes fear and doubt via the hopeful promise of new love — a blast of optimism that finally, at long last, suits the times.

