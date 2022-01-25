St. Paul & The Broken Bones, 'Minotaur'

To Pablo Picasso, the minotaur became an emblem for forbidden desires — a symbol of violence and lust; the painter, mid-career, used the creature as his own alter-ego. From that work came the inspiration for St. Paul & The Broken Bones' new single, which tackles an issue many face – the concept of trying to control or bury a part of yourself that you fear. For some, that might be suppressing an abusive or traumatic past. For others, it may manifest as staving off addiction or compulsion. The slow groove here was dreamt up by guitarist Browan Lollar on a European tour bus and allows singer Paul Janeway's soulful falsetto to float nicely on a lazy-hazy wash of heavy reverb.

