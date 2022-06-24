© 2022 WFAE
BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade

WFAE | By NPR Staff
Published June 24, 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT
The Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned the constitutional right to an abortion, reversing Roe v. Wade, the court's five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman's right to obtain an abortion.

"The Constitution does not prohibit the citizens of each State from regulating or prohibiting abortion. Roe and Casey arrogated that authority," the court's conservatives wrote in their majority opinion. The Court overrules those decisions and returns that authority to the people and their elected representatives."

The three liberals dissented.

