The News Roundup – International

It’s been a big week for Russia-related news. The European Union suspended a visa program with Russia, but hasn’t banned Russian visas altogether. Russia is also beginning to slow the energy supply to Europe. Former USSR politician Mikhail Gorbachev died this week at the age of 91.

Asian countries are feeling the effects of climate change. Flooding in south Pakistan has claimed the lives of at least 1,191 people. China is trying to stay cool amid its longest heat wave on record.

India’s Supreme Court has ruled that family benefits under the law must be extended to blended families, same-sex couples, and other households the court considers “atypical.”

