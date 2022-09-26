© 2022 WFAE
At least 41 are dead, scores missing after a boat capsizes in Bangladesh

By The Associated Press
Published September 26, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT
In this image made from a video, people conduct search operation in the River Karatoa, where an overcrowded boat overturned in Bangladesh on Sunday.
AP
DHAKA, Bangladesh — Rescuers recovered 17 more bodies on Monday from a boat that capsized while carrying about 100 Hindu pilgrims in northern Bangladesh, raising the confirmed death toll to 41, police and news reports said.

Scores of people remained missing from the accident on Sunday, the largest Bengali-language newspaper Prothom Alo reported.

The boat overturned while returning from a Hindu temple on the Karatoa River in Panchagarh district in northern Bangladesh, local police chief S.M. Sirajul Huda said. Twenty-four bodies were recovered on Sunday.

Huda said many people were able to swim ashore.

About 8% of the more than 160 million people in Muslim-majority Bangladesh are Hindu.

