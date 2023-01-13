Willpower won't help you save money. Changing your environment can

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Stay Resolved

When it comes to money, knowing better doesn't always help us save more. Wendy De La Rosa suggests changing and automating factors in your environment to take back control of your finances.

About Wendy De La Rosa

Wendy De La Rosa is an assistant professor of marketing at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. There she researches how behavioral science can improve consumers' financial well-being. She has also collaborated with Adam Grant on research and application projects on organizational behavior, employee motivation, and burnout.

De La Rosa is the co-creator and host of TED's "Your Money and Your Mind" series. She is also a co-founder of Common Cents Lab, which works to improve financial well-being for low-to-moderate-income people. Her work has been published in Scientific American, PBS Newshour, Forbes, and Tech Crunch, and was named a Forbes "30 Under 30" honoree and a Paul & Daisy Soros Fellow. She holds a Ph.D. from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and a bachelor's in economics from Wharton.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.