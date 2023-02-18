Secretary of State Blinken will meet China's top diplomat Wang Yi in Munich
The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to talk with China's top foreign diplomat during a conference in Munich. Tensions between both nations are high over an alleged surveillance balloon.
Corrected: February 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous headline for this story incorrectly indicated that the planned meeting would include Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting is planned for Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Chinese diplomat Wang Yi.