Charlotte shelter program sees increase in demand due to winter storm, frigid weather

Charlotte’s shelter program saw an increase in demand as people sought a place to stay over the weekend due to the winter storm. That's expected to continue with frigid temperatures expected in Charlotte Monday night.

Roof Above’s three men’s shelters accommodated about 125 more people over the weekend. The shelter program typically holds about 550 people. Liz Clasen-Kelly, who oversees Roof Above, stayed in a hotel nearby along with many of her staff.

“I’m not a great ice or snow driver, so I was certainly grateful,” Clasen-Kelly said. "We have staff who kind of live in Mathews, who live in Gaston County, and outside counties, so that was really helpful.”

The hotels were funded by a local Fortune 500 company. Despite high's near 40 degrees Monday, temperatures are expected to drop Monday night to lows around 12 in Charlotte, according to the National Weather Service. In preparation for the fridgid temperature, Clasen-Kelly says they’re preparing to repurpose their dining and lobby spaces to help keep up with the high demand.

“After dinner is when the transition to turn those spaces into make-shift dormitories,” Clasen-Kelly said.

In the coming days, the shelter program is expected to serve about 100 more people than normal.