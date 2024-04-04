SCOTUS Chief Justice avoids hot topics in appearance at Duke

U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts visited Duke University last night to honor the late Sandra Day O'Connor. In a tightly controlled event, Roberts did not take questions from reporters or audience members and did not comment on any of the high court's recent controversial rulings.

O'Connor, who died at the age of 93 in December from complications related to dementia, was posthumously named recipient of the 2024 Bolch Prize for the Rule of Law, an annual award from Duke Law School's Bolch Institute. An appointee of Ronald Reagan, O'Connor was the first woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

She stepped down from the high court in 2006 to help her ailing husband and in the ensuing years she founded iCivics, a nonprofit dedicated to providing schools with free civics courses and games.

"Our system of laws faces enormous pressures today," said Scott O'Connor, one of the late justice's sons, who came to Duke to receive the award on his mother's behalf. "We cannot ignore attempts to undercut the work of our courts or to challenge the enforcement of rights guaranteed by our Constitution and laws."

O'Connor told the audience that any success in meeting those challenges will be due in no small part to his mother's leadership in promoting civic engagement.

Rusty Jacobs/WUNC North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Paul Newby, center, hugs former Associate Justice Patricia Timmons-Goodson, left, with former Chief Justice Cheri Beasley looking on. Newby beat Beasley by a little more than 400 votes for the chief justice seat in ???? The jurists and former colleagues attended the event honoring U.S. Associate Justice Sandra Day O'Connor.

O'Connor also got a big laugh from the audience when he thanked Chief Justice Roberts for coming to Durham to participate in the event, saying: "The current court term has been unusually quiet and uninteresting, leaving him with plenty of leisure time for travels, right?"

In a unanimous ruling, the court recently decided individual states could not ban Donald Trump from the presidential ballot under a clause of the U.S. Constitution that bars any prior office holders from serving again if they participated in an insurrection or rebellion.

Colorado's supreme court had determined that Trump was disqualified from running for president this year because of his role in inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

Among the other decisions left unmentioned by Roberts, the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, a 50-year-old legal precedent guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion.

Last year, the court's conservative majority, including Roberts, also rolled back environmental protections for wetlands and effectively ended race-conscious affirmative action in college admissions.