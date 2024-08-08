© 2024 WFAE

The science and future of refrigeration

WAMU 88.5 | By Michael Falero
Published August 8, 2024 at 8:23 AM EDT
French sports student Lena Christien checks her fridge before going to a student food aid distribution in Bagneux, Paris suburbs.
It’s sitting in your home right now, humming away. If prompted, you might say it’s one of the most important appliances you own. But you probably don’t give your refrigerator too much thought.

The humble fridge has been a staple in American households since it became popular in the 1940s and ’50s.Fridges today have more space than ever, and more gadgets to make them “smart.” 

But sometimes, problems arise. Wilting lettuce, a container of strawberries going bad days before you expected. An icemaker on the fritz. And a tub of yogurt hiding behind the condiments that you know you bought… sometime in the past few weeks.

We discuss howourrefrigeratedfood system developed,howit affects the food we eat, and how we can use our fridgesmoreeffectively.

Michael Falero
Michael Falero is a radio reporter, currently covering voting and the 2020 election. He previously covered environment and energy for WFAE. Before joining WFAE in 2019, Michael worked as a producer for a number of local news podcasts based in Charlotte and Boston. He's a graduate of the Transom Story Workshop intensive on Cape Cod and UNC Chapel Hill.
