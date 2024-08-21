© 2024 WFAE

Severe weather and the future of America's water supply

WAMU 88.5 | By Lauren Hamilton
Published August 21, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
A farm worker inspects a field's irrigation system as southern California faces a heatwave, in Camarillo, California.
When we turn on a faucet or spout, most of us expect clean, filtered water to come out. That’s because most of the time, it does.

But as climate change continues to warm the world, the aging systems and outdated infrastructure that help bring us clean water are buckling. Severe weather events like floods and droughts also disrupt our water infrastructure and supply.

How are America’s communities dealing with water-related challenges like boil advisories and contaminations events? How is it changing the day-to-day lives of the people who live there?

 

