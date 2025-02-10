NC Democratic lawmakers look to safeguard immigrants from ICE operations

Democratic lawmakers in the North Carolina House filed two bills Monday to protect undocumented immigrants from Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

House Bill 78, filed by Rep. Price of Orange and Caswell counties, would prohibit law enforcement agencies from helping ICE conduct operations in churches, schools and hospitals. This bill follows the Department of Homeland Security's reversal under President Donald Trump of a directive that prohibited ICE operations in these sensitive locations.

House Bill 80, filed by Rep. Butler of New Hanover County, would prohibit law enforcement agencies from helping ICE conduct operations on farms and construction sites.

Both bills are unlikely to advance due to Republican majorities in the North Carolina General Assembly.