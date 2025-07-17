Jennifer Roberts won't run for Charlotte mayor

Former Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts said Thursday she won’t challenge incumbent Mayor Vi Lyles in the Democratic primary for mayor.

Roberts, who was mayor for one term starting in 2015, said last week she was considering running against Lyles, who defeated her in the 2017 Democratic primary.

Roberts said she was concerned after Lyles cast a tie-breaking vote against studying ways to improve the pay and working conditions of contract workers at Charlotte Douglas Airport.

But in an e-mail to supporters, she said she has too many existing commitments.

Lyles is heavily favored to win her fifth term.

