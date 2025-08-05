© 2025 WFAE

Is the rise of the modern, boxy apartment such a bad thing?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

Boxy, modern-looking “cookie-cutter” apartments have been popping up across American cities in recent years. Why do they all have to look the same?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with University of Southern California Price School professor Liz Falletta about the architectural similarities in many new housing developments — and whether or not that’s such a bad thing.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

