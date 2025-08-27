International House names new executive director

Congress has cut federal funding for public media — an $800,000 loss for WFAE. We count on readers like you to protect our nonprofit newsroom. Become a monthly member and sustain local journalism.

The nonprofit International House has named Susan Bird its new executive director. Bird has decades of experience with nonprofit and humanitarian organizations, including more than 10 years with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

International House helps immigrants and international culture thrive in the Charlotte area. Bird says she’s honored to join the organization and looks forward to helping immigrants and refugees build strong connections with the community. She begins her new role on Monday.