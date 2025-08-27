© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

International House names new executive director

WFAE | By Julian Berger
Published August 27, 2025 at 2:20 PM EDT
Susan Bird, new executive director at International House Charlotte
International House Charlotte.
Susan Bird, new executive director at International House Charlotte

The nonprofit International House has named Susan Bird its new executive director. Bird has decades of experience with nonprofit and humanitarian organizations, including more than 10 years with the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

International House helps immigrants and international culture thrive in the Charlotte area. Bird says she’s honored to join the organization and looks forward to helping immigrants and refugees build strong connections with the community. She begins her new role on Monday.
