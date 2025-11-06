Wednesday sighting focuses search for murder suspect on Wilmar area

The search continues for a man wanted for the murder of his grandmother.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of many other agencies, is searching for Dominic Connelly by air and on the ground, including with bloodhounds, helicopters, & drones.

A law enforcement officer reported on Wednesday that Connelly was seen crossing railroad tracks in the Craven County community of Wilmar. Officials said that sighting is unconfirmed. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported sighting on Monday at U.S. 17 & N.C. 102 and determined it was a false sighting.

On Tuesday, Connelly was captured on a home surveillance system on N.C. 43 Highway in Vanceboro, N.C. Sheriff Chip Hughes is asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance systems and any trail cameras they have for images of Connelly.

Officials said the search area is large and heavily wooded with multiple abandoned buildings & vehicles. Connelly is still believed to be in the area, and was last seen wearing desert sand in color coveralls.

Connelly is wanted for the October 25 murder of his grandmother in Havelock and the October 29 attempted murder of a Craven County Sheriff’s Deputy in Vanceboro.

Anyone that sees Connelly should not approach him, but call 911 immediately.