NC GOP congressmen urge Stein to deploy National Guard in Charlotte

Three North Carolina Republican members of Congress are urging Gov. Josh Stein to deploy the National Guard to Charlotte, saying local police are short-staffed and the city is experiencing a rise in violent crime.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Reps. Mark Harris, Pat Harrigan and Chuck Edwards criticized Stein for "refusing" a request from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police to call in the Guard. The congressmen said the move isn't a "long-term solution" but rather an "emergency measure" to support law enforcement staffing.

"The situation in our state's largest city has become increasingly dire," the lawmakers wrote, citing several recent violent incidents and statistics from the police union. "The men and women who wear the badge in Charlotte have sounded an unmistakable cry for help."

The lawmakers pointed to Washington, D.C. and Memphis where they say National Guard deployments helped reduce crime. They argued that "swift action can restore safety and stability when local resources are strained."

A spokesperson from Gov. Stein did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have also not commented on the letter.

CMPD has reported that violent crime is actually down this year. From January to September, violent crime fell 20%, and overall crime fell 8%, compared with the same period in 2024. Homicides have also fallen 24%, with 62 recorded as of mid-October.

However, several recent high-profile incidents have fueled public concern, especially in uptown. They include the fatal stabbing of Ukrainian woman Iryna Zarutska on the light rail, a shootout outside an uptown nightclub, and a midday shooting near Romare Bearden Park.