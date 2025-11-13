© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bennett College alumna's book 'Belles of Liberty' highlights the role of women in Greensboro sit-ins

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 13, 2025 at 4:17 PM EST
Bennett College students protest in downtown Greensboro in 1960.
Courtesy Bennett College Archives Department
Bennett College students protest in downtown Greensboro in 1960.

When you think about the Greensboro sit-in at Woolworth’s whites-only lunch counter, you probably think about the A&T Four — the male freshmen widely credited with the movement.

But Linda Beatrice Brown, a Bennett College alumna, wants people to know that there were hundreds of young women who participated in the sit-ins, too. She was one of them and says there was a time when half of her college was incarcerated for protesting.

“If it hadn't been for the Bennett women … I mean, the Bennett women sustained this constant pressure," Brown said. "So I was really tired of Bennett not getting the credit that Bennett deserves for this movement.”

Her book, Belles of Liberty: Gender, Bennett College, and the Civil Rights Movement in Greensboro, North Carolina, was originally published in 2013. It’s being reissued with a new preface drawing parallels between the fight for justice in the 1960s and today.

Brown will be speaking about her book at the International Civil Rights Center and Museum in Greensboro on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz