Greensboro area MPO releases draft transit plan for 2026

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:37 AM EST
Courtesy Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has released a draft of its Program of Projects for Fiscal Year 2026 for public review. On Wednesday, Greensboro's Transportation Advisory Committee met to provide updates on area improvement projects.

The urban area covers Oak Ridge, Summerfield, Pleasant Garden, as well as Guilford County. The Draft Program of Projects details planned transit grants for agencies across the region. Among them are Greensboro Transit Agency, Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services and Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART).

PART Executive Director Scott Rhine reported on the first month of microtransit — on-demand public transportation services that use smaller vehicles, like vans — utilizing its new app.

"The micro transit zone that we first started has been doing very well," he says. "We actually have increased ridership just in that first three weeks of October, which was not a full month, but we had over 400 more trips in that zone compared to our service levels that we had in September."

Rhine says they will be tracking usage patterns closely over the holiday season. He adds that he sees more areas across the region where microtransit service could be a benefit.

The next meeting of the MPO will be on December 17.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
