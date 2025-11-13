Greensboro area MPO releases draft transit plan for 2026

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization has released a draft of its Program of Projects for Fiscal Year 2026 for public review. On Wednesday, Greensboro's Transportation Advisory Committee met to provide updates on area improvement projects.

The urban area covers Oak Ridge, Summerfield, Pleasant Garden, as well as Guilford County. The Draft Program of Projects details planned transit grants for agencies across the region. Among them are Greensboro Transit Agency, Guilford County Transportation and Mobility Services and Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART).

PART Executive Director Scott Rhine reported on the first month of microtransit — on-demand public transportation services that use smaller vehicles, like vans — utilizing its new app.

"The micro transit zone that we first started has been doing very well," he says. "We actually have increased ridership just in that first three weeks of October, which was not a full month, but we had over 400 more trips in that zone compared to our service levels that we had in September."

Rhine says they will be tracking usage patterns closely over the holiday season. He adds that he sees more areas across the region where microtransit service could be a benefit.

The next meeting of the MPO will be on December 17.