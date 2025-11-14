AI stocks fall

They’ve been the darling of the stock market, delivering gigantic gains over the last 18 months, but some of the AI superstars like Palantir, Nvidia, Meta, Tesla and Microsoft have all been falling.

Influential investor Michael Burry, the man who correctly called the 2008 crash, has placed huge bets against firms like Palantir and Nvidia.

CNBC anchor and New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin has written a new book about the lessons from the 1929 stock market crash for the modern economy. He speaks to Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

