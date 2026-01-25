© 2026 WFAE

Winston-Salem crews waiting for higher temps to plow, salt roads

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 25, 2026 at 11:00 AM EST
University Parkway covered in snow Sunday morning
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
University Parkway in Winston-Salem was covered in snow and ice on Sunday morning.

Winston-Salem officials say crews are waiting for temperatures to rise enough to begin plowing and applying road salt.

A mix of snow and sleet began accumulating last night, making for poor road conditions on all routes.

Officials are urging residents to stay home and not drive unless it’s an emergency. Those who do end up traveling should move over if they see emergency vehicles or crews working on the road.

The city will provide updates throughout the day.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz
