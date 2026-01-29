Arras, a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd, is sworn in as the newest member of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

A special swearing-in ceremony took place this afternoon for the newest member of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s

Office: a dog named Arras. He's a 15-month-old Dutch Shepherd — an athletic and intelligent breed — who’s certified to work narcotics, tracking and apprehension.

Deputy Sheriff Canine Handler Jason Shupe says he and Arras bonded over an intensive six-week training program, from obedience lessons to building searches. The 13-year veteran patrolman is new to dog handling and says it’s been a humbling experience.

"There’s two ends of the leash," says Shupe. "One end is the smart end, and the other end is the dumb end. And usually I'm holding the dumb end of the leash because the dog knows exactly what he's doing."

Shupe says the learning continues, interpreting the nonverbal cues of a well-trained animal in what will soon be stressful, high-liability situations.

As for Arras, when asked if he was excited about the swearing-in ceremony, the K9 was quick to respond.

"Woof! Woof!" says Arras.

