© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEWS BRIEFS

Mecklenburg leaders to be questioned by state legislators on crime, immigration

WFAE | By Steve Harrison
Published February 8, 2026 at 12:52 PM EST

Mecklenburg County leaders are expected to be questioned Monday by Republican legislators in Raleigh on issues like crime and cooperating with federal immigration officials.

The House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones and transit CEO Brent Cagle to attend the hearing. Others may also attend.

McFadden will likely be questioned about his office’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs and Enforcement. Charlotte leaders are expected to be asked about public safety. One topic: The August murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue.

The Trump Administration last week said the Charlotte Area Transit System’s safety plan was deficient, and gave the transit system 30 days to fix it. And GOP U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley has tried to link the light-rail killing to former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is the likely Democratic Senate candidate.
Steve Harrison
Steve Harrison is WFAE's politics and government reporter. Prior to joining WFAE, Steve worked at the Charlotte Observer, where he started on the business desk, then covered politics extensively as the Observer’s lead city government reporter. Steve also spent 10 years with the Miami Herald. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, the Sporting News and Sports Illustrated.
See stories by Steve Harrison