Mecklenburg leaders to be questioned by state legislators on crime, immigration

Mecklenburg County leaders are expected to be questioned Monday by Republican legislators in Raleigh on issues like crime and cooperating with federal immigration officials.

The House Select Committee on Oversight and Reform has asked Mecklenburg Sheriff Garry McFadden, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones and transit CEO Brent Cagle to attend the hearing. Others may also attend.

McFadden will likely be questioned about his office’s cooperation with Immigration and Customs and Enforcement. Charlotte leaders are expected to be asked about public safety. One topic: The August murder of Iryna Zarutska on the Lynx Blue.

The Trump Administration last week said the Charlotte Area Transit System’s safety plan was deficient, and gave the transit system 30 days to fix it. And GOP U.S. Senate candidate Michael Whatley has tried to link the light-rail killing to former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is the likely Democratic Senate candidate.