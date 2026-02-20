FLO: Tiny Desk Concert

British trio FLO crossed the pond for its Tiny Desk debut in Washington, D.C. So we got V.I.P. access to Club FLO courtesy of Stella Quaresma, Reneé Downer and Jorja Douglas, complete with disco balls, martinis, a custom marquee and subtle Easter eggs tucked between the shelves for sharp-eyed fans. Still, none of the glam outshines what matters most: their harmonies.

They open with a new take on their debut single, "Cardboard Box," immediately reminding us of the chemistry that launched them. We witness their sister-like energy as they laugh, banter and dance their way through several songs from the Grammy-nominated album, Access All Areas.

FLO delivers sultry standouts — "AAA" and "On & On" — and shares stories of relationship woes with "Get It Till I'm Gone" and "Shoulda Woulda Coulda." The trio closes with two unreleased tracks, "Therapy at the Club" and "HaterBooth," hinting at what's next. The set makes clear that their next chapter will double down on powerful vocals, sisterhood and a confidence sharpened by a clear understanding of exactly what they're capable of.

SET LIST

"Cardboard Box"

"AAA"

"On & On"

"Get It Till I'm Gone"

"Shoulda Woulda Coulda"

"Therapy at the Club"

"HaterBooth"

MUSICIANS

Jorja Douglas: vocals

Renée Downer: vocals

Stella Quaresma: vocals

AiRiN ARTiSAN: keys

Evan Brice: keys

Walter Williams: guitar

Zuri Appleby: bass

Brett Baker: drums

Aaron Draper: percussion

Gene Noble: background vocals

LennAsia: background vocals

Megan Parker: background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Kara Frame, Sofia Seidel

Audio Engineer: Valentina Rodriguez

Production Assistants: Dora Levite, Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Team: Ashley Pointer, Felix Contreras

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Executive Director: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

Copyright 2026 NPR