Forsyth County greenlights Triad Park pipeline project

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published March 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM EST
A gas pipeline warning sign
WFDD File Photo
A warning sign posted above the Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Forsyth County commissioners have signed off on a new gas pipeline segment that will pass through a public park in Kernersville.

The Southeast Supply Enhancement is part of a $1.2 billion project by Transcontinental Pipe Line Company, or Transco.

A portion of pipeline is set to run through Triad Park, which is jointly owned by Forsyth and Guilford counties. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved its land easement agreement for the project last month. 

But three main objections lingered for skeptics on skeptics on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. There were concerns about the pipeline’s impact on the region’s air and water quality, the rushed approval deadline, and the company’s initial land compensation offer of $110,000 — commissioners thought it was too low. Transco officials eventually raised that figure to $180,000.  

Commissioner Shai Woodbury said their hands were tied because Transco has been granted the power of eminent domain.
 
"For me, I don't agree with the pipeline issue from an environmental standpoint," says Woodbury. "But when we think about what our choices are, and they're going to get it anyway by way of eminent domain, I think we just need to try to help the public understand where we are as a commission as simply as we possibly can."

The measure passed 4-3. Construction is set to begin later this month and could take up to four months to complete.

