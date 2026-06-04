© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Teen 'Summer After Dark' series kicking off in Winston-Salem

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published June 4, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
Sign that says "Youth Voices Matter"
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
At a recent Winston-Salem march for youth well-being amid community violence, teenagers and children made signs about the importance of supporting young people.

A new initiative providing Winston-Salem teenagers with positive evening activities kicks off Friday.

The Summer After Dark event series is part of a broader campaign called “How Are The Children?”

It was started by Action4Equity and Thriving Together Forsyth in response to instances of youth violence. The goal is to encourage the community to better support young people.

The Summer After Dark initiative will provide free nighttime activities for teens ages 13 through 17, so they have fun places to socialize safely. Quamekia "Que" Shavers is hosting the kick-off event themed “Dance with Que.”

“I love to dance, that's my passion, and it's one of the ways that I can give back," she said. "And it's mentally and emotionally fulfilling for myself, and it typically is for the people who join me.”

She’ll be teaching attendees choreography — something she’s done for her own kids at their school. Shavers will host another dance event next Friday as well, open to 50 teenagers at The Winston-Salem Urban League.

More information about the Summer After Dark initiative can be found here.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz