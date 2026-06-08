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Stokes County seeks public input on data center zoning regulations

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:58 PM EDT
Cars drive past data centers in Virginia
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
In this file photo, cars drive past data centers in Ashburn, Virginia, July 16, 2023.

Stokes County residents will have another opportunity this week to weigh in on how data centers are regulated locally.

The county planning board will consider several zoning changes during a public hearing. They include establishing a formal definition for data centers and other updates that could affect how plans for future facilities are reviewed.

The meeting comes just days after residents again voiced concerns about a proposed Walnut Cove data center during an information session hosted by the developer.

The public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Stokes County Administration Building in Danbury.
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Energy & Environment data centers
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle