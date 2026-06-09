WS/FCS approves controversial Special Children's School move

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education voted Tuesday to move forward with a controversial plan to relocate students from The Special Children’s School to Ward Elementary.

The district currently leases the site from the Centers for Exceptional Children. WS/FCS officials proposed ending the lease in 2027 and moving students into a district-owned school with available space to save money amid declining enrollment and funding cuts.

But the plan has drawn heavy criticism from parents and community members over the potential impacts on students with significant developmental and medical needs.

“Imagine that your child has found refuge and support and belonging in an environment designed just for them,” said Chase Salmons. “Now, imagine being told by someone that your child is about to be moved from this place to a completely unfamiliar and ill-equipped setting as their new normal.”

During the public comment portion of the meeting, more than a dozen speakers raised concerns about how the transition would affect students’ growth, safety and sense of belonging.

Many were skeptical of the district’s cost estimate to renovate Ward Elementary for accessibility, which was around $45,000 to $65,000. They also had questions about how staff would be impacted by the move.

Between heckles from the audience, WS/FCS Chief Operations Officer Lauren Richards told the school board that the district often gets better pricing than what people may see on residential projects. Some of the equipment at The Special Children’s School could also be transferred to Ward, she said.

As for staffing, Richards said there may be a reduction in “non-student-facing” employees.

The board discussed the issue for about an hour before voting 6-3 to approve the relocation plan. Members also voted to reduce the square footage of the district's lease for The Children’s Center, another school that serves students with significant developmental needs, to further cut costs.

After the votes, Board Member Leah Crowley addressed audience members who had begun to walk out.

“I just think it's important to recognize that neither of these decisions have been easy or without a lot of thought,” she said. “And it's unfortunate we don't have the funding we need, but renting space is not funded for us.”

Board Member Richard Watts suggested that with the mid-2027 transition timeline, the district would have enough time to address community concerns and ensure needs are met.