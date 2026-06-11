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Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin will retire in July

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT
Forsyth County commissioners at a meeting
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Don Martin, center pictured at a commission meeting.

After nearly 12 years on the board, Forsyth County Commission Chair Don Martin announced he will retire at the end of July. He was first elected following 19 years as superintendent of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

In a press release, Martin thanked voters for passing referenda that supported education. He also praised his colleagues for their shared accomplishments over the years. Among them are building three new libraries, Kaleideum and the Agricultural Center. He also cited investments in parks and the airport.

Martin turns 75 next month. He says he’s looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford