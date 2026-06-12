Winston-Salem author Virginia Evans wins Women's Prize for Fiction

The Women’s Prize Trust has awarded this year’s fiction prize to Winston-Salem-based author Virginia Evans for her debut novel, The Correspondent.

It tells the story of a divorced woman in her 70s through her letters to friends, family and real-life authors.

A graduate of James Madison University, Evans obtained a master’s of philosophy in creative writing at Trinity College in Dublin, Ireland, before settling in Winston-Salem with her family.

The Women’s Prize Trust is a U.K.-based charity that champions women writers.

The Correspondent has been on the New York Times Best Seller list for 30 weeks.

