Guilford County Schools offering free summer meals

Guilford County Schools is beginning its free summer meal program this week.

Anyone under the age of 18 living in Guilford County can participate in one of two ways: families can pick up seven days' worth of breakfasts and lunches once a week at a meals-to-go location, or they can receive those meals daily at one of the school system's 13 distribution sites.

Participants can’t do both options in the same week, and must register for the meals-to-go option ahead of time. Children have to be present in order to receive food.

The program runs through August 13. Hours and locations are available on the Guilford County Schools website.