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Local officials commit to working with new Forsyth Strong coalition

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published June 16, 2026 at 6:09 PM EDT
crowd gathered in church sanctuary
Courtesy Brajan Funes Studios LLC
On Sunday, June 14, 2026, Emmanuel Baptist Church was filled to capacity for the inaugural meeting of the grassroots organization Forsyth Strong (formerly Forsyth IAF).

More than 500 civic leaders gathered in Winston-Salem on Sunday to launch Forsyth Strong, a new organization focused on tackling issues including housing, education and mental health.

The group's inaugural meeting at Emmanuel Baptist Church drew more than 1,000 attendees, according to organizers. Representatives from religious congregations, neighborhood associations and nonprofits filled the sanctuary, united around a mission to strengthen civic life by leveraging what organizers call "people power" across Forsyth County.

Strategy Team Member and Parkway United Church of Christ Pastor Craig Schaub says his role is to help train residents turn their values into action.

"Folks from City with Dwellings, parents of exceptional children, people who are looking for affordable housing, are at the very center of this work," says Schaub. "They are trained on how to act, and then some of the rest of us come alongside them to put into place very concrete solutions to big problems that are vexing for our community."

Education, affordable housing and mental health were among the issues on Sunday's agenda. Forsyth Strong publicly called on city and county leaders to commit to several initiatives, including hiring 60 additional exceptional children teachers over the next three years, investing in a $1 million annual housing stability fund and expanding access to clinical mental health services in underserved communities.

Schaub says these challenges are not new, but the difference on Sunday was the presence of elected officials and civic leaders willing to publicly engage with the group's goals. One by one, in front of hundreds of constituents, officials including Mayor Allen Joines and Council Member Vivián Joiner verbally committed to meeting with leaders of Forsyth Strong within the next 90 days.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford