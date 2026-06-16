Surry County considers 24-month data center moratorium

Surry County Commissioners are considering a two-year moratorium on development approvals for data centers.

The commission enacted a 60-day pause earlier this month.

The county doesn’t currently have any data center proposals on the table, but officials say they want to be prepared as more pop up around the state.

Staff have already begun drafting amendments to zoning regulations in order to address these kinds of facilities.

But at a meeting this week, the county’s Development Services Director Adrienne Gardner said they need more time. She recommended 24 months.

“The planning board understands that the subject of data center regulation is of critical importance to the citizens of Surry County," Gardner said. "The issue is complex and involves a myriad of concerns.”

Commissioners will decide whether to extend the moratorium at a public hearing on July 20.