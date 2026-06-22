Gov. Stein announces over $4M in rural funding

North Carolina's Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved over $4 million in funding for rural development.

Officials granted eight requests from local governments, including several in the Piedmont Triad.

The City of Lexington will receive $250,000 to support the reuse of a building. The site will establish a U.S. hub for an India-based textile manufacturer, creating 50 jobs.

A $400,000 grant will go toward the reuse of a building in Reidsville that will house a mattress manufacturing company. About 52 jobs are expected to be created.

And Asheboro will receive $225,000 for the rehabilitation of city streets and sidewalks.

The three projects are expected to leverage close to $3 million in additional investment.