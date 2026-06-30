As heat wave moves in, experts say climate change plays a big part

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Buncombe County released a heat health alert Tuesday morning in advance of what’s likely to be a scorcher holiday week in western North Carolina, as temperatures hit the mid-90s.

The culprit is a heat dome in the Eastern United States – and climate change may be to blame.

It’s not the kind of weather we’ve historically been used to in Asheville, whose average summer highs tend to hover in the 80s. According to assistant state climatologist Corey Davis, the mountain region is seeing this type of weather more and more frequently as climate change causes intense, extreme summer heat. This comes on the heels of months of drought, which was alleviated in the mountain region by some recent rain.

“That is a once in a decade type of heat event historically,” Davis said. “We just don't see that many episodes where we get temperatures that warm, especially over this long of a time period.”

Buncombe County last saw a similar prolonged spate of heat in 2024, Asheville’s hottest-ever year , Davis said.

“Warmer temperatures are more or less new to our part of the state,” Buncombe County communications officer Stacy Woods told BPR.

Buncombe County does not have a designated cooling center, but partners with the library system to provide air-conditioned spaces that are free for the public to use. All libraries can be used as an escape from the heat during the daytime.

Health Tips

Seek immediate rest, shade, and hydration for symptoms of heat exhaustion like nausea, dizziness, rapid pulse, and headache.

With more severe symptoms of heatstroke like confusion, slurred speech, red, warm skin, and unconsciousness, seek emergency medical care.

Stay as cool and hydrated as possible.

Pregnant people, children, the elderly, and the chronically ill are at greater risk, as well as people on certain medications.

Resources

Sign up for NCDHHS Heat Health Alerts to know when dangerous heat is headed your way.

Seniors 60 and older are eligible to apply for a free fan through Operation Fan Heat Relief.