The alleged sexual assault at Tanglewood Park did not take place there

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough revealed that last month’s alleged sexual assault at Tanglewood Park did not take place there.

The June 30 incident involving a female jogger that allegedly took place on a hiking trail near the dog park led to a massive manhunt. But location data later retrieved from the alleged victim’s phone contradicted her initial testimony. She later confirmed as much during an interview with investigators.

When asked if the alleged victim would face charges, Kimbrough said that the decision was ultimately up to District Attorney Jim O’Neill.

"I have my opinion on how I feel about it, because man-hours, assets, a plethora of our resources and assets have been tied up with this," says Kimbrough. "If I had to go back and calculate the hours of overtime, the hours of security that we put in the park after that."

District Attorney Jim O’Neill talked about those who were innocent but brought in for questioning based on the rendering of the alleged assailant, which may no longer be valid. He says he fears the long-term impacts of false testimony and the chilling effect it could have.

Kimbrough says they are currently waiting for additional lab results. He says investigators will share more information as it becomes available.

