© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fresh Air Weekend: 'The Odyssey' translator Emily Wilson; Actor Jon Bernthal

NPR
Published August 1, 2026 at 5:00 AM EDT
Classicist and translator Emily Wilson published a critical review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in the London Review of Books. Wilson has loved Greek myths since childhood and has translated both the Iliad and The Odyssey. She has tattoos of a spear on one leg and a bow on the other — she says they represent Achilles and Odysseus.
Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania via Liveright Publishing
Classicist and translator Emily Wilson published a critical review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey in the London Review of Books. Wilson has loved Greek myths since childhood and has translated both the Iliad and The Odyssey. She has tattoos of a spear on one leg and a bow on the other — she says they represent Achilles and Odysseus.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Odyssey translator Emily Wilson says Nolan shouldn't have written the movie himself: The renowned classics scholar caused a stir when her critical review of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey went viral. Wilson explains her reaction to the film and why she's translating the poem again.

In Spider-Man, The Odyssey or The Bear, Jon Bernthal loves to "take it too far": "Our grit and our dedication is the one thing that we have control of," Bernthal says. He plays a Spartan king in The Odyssey, and reprises his role as the Punisher in the new Spider-Man film.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Fresh Air