Rep. Chuck Edwards drops reelection bid days after ethics committee recommends censure

Rep. Chuck Edwards (R-N.C.) is dropping his reelection bid, just days after the House Ethics Committee recommended he be censured for inappropriate conduct toward two female staffers.

In a social media post , Edwards said he will serve out the remainder of his current term, which ends in January.

“After much prayer and reflection, I’ve decided to withdraw from my re-election campaign,” Edwards said in a post on X early Wednesday morning. “I will complete my current term. Serving Western North Carolina has been the honor of my life. Thank you for your trust, prayers, and support. God bless WNC and America.”

Edwards has represented North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, which includes most of western North Carolina, since 2023.

According to state law , the 11th District Republican Executive Committee will decide who will replace Edwards on the November ballot.

That candidate will face Democratic nominee Jamie Ager in a race that’s expected to be among the most competitive in this year’s midterm elections.

The House Ethics Committee found that Edwards “engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct” toward the staffers. He gave them “lavish” gifts, invited them to “intimate dinners and vacations” and sent them notes about his “effusive affection” for them.

Edwards also skipped House votes and rescheduled a tele-town hall to spend time with the staffers, according to the report. Edwards’ claim that he had “professional boss-subordinate relationships” with the staffers was “undermined by his intentionally deleting messages to these women that were particularly inappropriate,” the report said.

Edwards’ campaign responded to the report on Monday by claiming that it “exonerated” the congressman and stating that he "looks forward to having his name cleared.” Attorneys for Edwards also challenged the panel’s conclusions in a 14-page response.

But by Tuesday night, pressure was mounting on Edwards to drop out of the race. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told Politico that he planned to speak with Edwards Tuesday about his reelection plans, calling the ethics committee’s findings “serious allegations.”

“He’s got to make a big decision, and I hope he does the right thing for him and his family,” Johnson said, according to Politico.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.