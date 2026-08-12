Cone Health moves forward with plans to build Mebane hospital

Cone Health is moving forward with plans to build a hospital in Mebane.

The $250 million facility will have 46 beds and is expected to open by early 2030.

In a news release, Cone officials said an appeal related to the Cone Health hospital's Certificate of Need has been dismissed. Documents show appeals were filed by Duke Health and Novant Health.

Cone Health officials say the system is expected to receive its Certificate of Need — a state-required approval designed to ensure the new facility addresses community needs — in the coming days.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved Cone Health's proposal for the hospital, beating out a joint proposal from Duke Health and Novant Health in September.

Health officials say the area has seen a 23% growth in population since 2020 — one of the fastest growing in the Triad.