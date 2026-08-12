Greensboro housing pilot underway with 5 new residents

Greensboro launched a pilot program providing stable housing to people experiencing homelessness June 1.

About a month and a half in, officials with the project Housing First Plus say five individuals who were living on the street have moved into units leased by the city.

For the first two residents, it’s already been 30 days — which Greensboro’s interim Community Safety Director Erin Williams says is a big milestone.

The program specifically supports people experiencing chronic homelessness who frequently utilize crisis services. Participants are partnered with case managers who provide mental health and substance abuse care.

Organizers say they’re working to help relocate three more high-need individuals within the next week.

The pilot’s goal is to reach 20 people, with the hope of expanding in the future.