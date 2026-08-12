© 2026 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ronda residents could vote on whether to dissolve the town

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published August 12, 2026 at 5:42 PM EDT
The town of Ronda in Wilkes County
Courtesy of the Town of Ronda
The town of Ronda in Wilkes County

Ronda residents could soon get a say in whether the Wilkes County town should continue to exist. The board of commissioners voted this week to ask state lawmakers to put the question on the November ballot.

Kevin Reece, Ronda’s acting mayor, says the idea came up in part because the town can’t afford to pay its bills.

“We're losing $25,000 a month,” he says. “If we cut out every service we provide the people, we still can't make up the $25,000.”

If the town was dissolved, Reece says some services, like park maintenance would likely be absorbed by the county. Others, like trash collection, residents would be responsible for.

Reece says leaders are still trying to understand how exactly the financial situation became so dire, but it’s clear that the town’s failing water system ate up a large chunk of the budget.

“Water lines that were old have continued to fail consistently, and the repairs of those water lines and the delays of getting them repaired because we don't have the equipment nor the staff have greatly eaten up the general fund,” he says. “And it's just been an ongoing cycle.”

The town’s longtime financial consultant, Michael Boaz, stepped down in May. Days later, he was indicted on felony embezzlement charges as town manager in Pilot Mountain.

The board is working with the state treasurer’s office and League of Municipalities to assess the town’s books. Reece says he expects state lawmakers will decide within two weeks whether to put the dissolution referendum on the ballot.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle