Los Mirlos: Tiny Desk Concert
From jazz and Tejano to norteño and ska, 'El Tiny' returns with a takeover from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 for Latin Music Month.
Originally born from Afro-Colombian communities, cumbia spread across the Spanish-speaking world, acquiring distinct musical accents along the way. In Peru, cumbia became particularly popular among oil workers deep in the Amazon. And when Jorge Rodriguez Grández started Los Mirlos in his small hometown of Moyobamba, his band played a regional style called cumbia amazónica, easily identifiable by its electric, reverb-heavy, surf-rock guitar.
Los Mirlos' time behind the Desk is not only a joyful celebration of this music but also a trail of small towns and cities throughout the Amazon jungle. Throughout their performance, these cultural ambassadors share stories and declare their love for cumbia and their tropical homeland. We are so fortunate to host and share with you a group of true pioneers and innovators who, over 50 years later, still effortlessly pump out cumbia grooves.
SET LIST
- "La Danza de Los Mirlos"
- "La Fuga del Jaguar"
- "Llanto en la Selva"
- "Las Noches"
- "La Pandilla / Doña Guillermina"
MUSICIANS
- Jorge Rodríguez Grández: vocals, tambourine
- Jorge Luis Rodríguez: guitar, keys, background vocals
- Danny Jhonston: guitar
- Urbano Ramírez: bass
- Roger Rodríguez: guiro, maracas, background vocals
- Carlos Rengifo: congas, bongos
- Genderson Pinedo: drums, timbales
TINY DESK TEAM
- Producer: Felix Contreras
- Director/Editor: Kara Frame
- Audio Engineer/Mix: Josephine Nyounai
- Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
- Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant
- Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
- Photographer: Vanessa Castillo
- Translator: Phoebe Smolin
- Tiny Desk Team: Josh Newell, Ashley Pointer
- Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
- Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
- Executive Director: Sonali Mehta
- Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton
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