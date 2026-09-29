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Davidson commissioners remain divided on data centers, but will revisit potential moratorium

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:25 PM EDT
Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting
Courtesy Davidson County
Davidson County Board of Commissioners meeting on September 28, 2026

Five weeks ago, the commissioners were deadlocked with a 3-3 vote on whether to impose a temporary moratorium on data centers. At Monday’s meeting, Commissioner Tripp Kester’s motion to add an agenda item revisiting the issue was met with applause from some in attendance.

"We need time to thoroughly investigate this situation, to let the citizens have input, to not just shove something down their throat before they've got time, like us, to fully investigate the pluses and minuses of this thing," he said.

The Board ultimately voted 4-2 in favor of including a four-month moratorium as an agenda item scheduled for October 26. 

Commission Chair Karen Watford voted against the measure, saying the move would send a bad signal to businesses who would simply relocate their data centers, and the money they generate, to other nearby counties.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford