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Charlotte Area Transit System will launch enhanced bus service next week

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published September 29, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
A CATS bus in Charlotte
Ely Portillo
/
WFAE
A CATS bus in Charlotte

The Charlotte Area Transit System will launch a wave of service improvements starting next week.

Following last year’s "yes" vote for the 1-cent local sales tax referendum to fund transit, CATS will roll out the first wave of improvements from its 2055 Transit System Plan next week. That includes the Better Bus Program, aimed at modernizing the bus network through more frequent service, improved reliability, passenger amenities and new routes.

  • Starting Monday, six routes will see more frequent service. The Airport Sprinter and Central Avenue routes will operate every 15 minutes, while the Kings Drive route will run every 20 minutes on weekdays.
  • The changes also include new midday service on the Independence Boulevard Express and the launch of Route 177, the North Meck Connector. That route will provide hourly weekday service between Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Cornelius and Davidson.
  • CATS is also launching a new microtransit zone with on-demand rides in west Charlotte, with service until 9 p.m. daily. Hours in the existing North Mecklenburg microtransit zone will also be extended until 9 p.m.

Complete maps and details about next week’s changes are available here.
Tags
Politics CATSCharlotte TransitMecklenburg County
Kenneth Lee Jr.
Kenny is a Maryland native who began his career in media as a sportswriter at Tuskegee University, covering SIAC sports working for the athletic department and as a sports correspondent for the Tuskegee Campus Digest. Following his time at Tuskegee, he was accepted to the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program as a Marketing Intern for The NASCAR Foundation in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2017.
See stories by Kenneth Lee Jr.