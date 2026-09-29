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NEWS BRIEFS

Gastonia receives grants for winter shelter, Sister Cities programs

WFAE | By Woody Cain
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:54 PM EDT

The City of Gastonia has received $65,000 in grants from the Gaston Community Foundation to support the Gaston County Winter Weather Shelter and expand educational and community programming through Gastonia Sister Cities.

The Winter Weather Shelter provides a safe, warm place for anyone in the community who needs somewhere to go when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

The Community Foundation also awarded $20,000 to support Gastonia Sister Cities.

Of that funding, $15,000 will be used for scholarships that help students travel to Gastonia's Sister Cities, making international travel and cultural experiences more accessible to local students.

The remaining funding will support educational and community programming through the Sister Cities organization.
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Woody Cain
Woody is a Charlotte native who came to WFAE from the world of NASCAR where he was host of NASCAR Today for MRN Radio as well as a pit reporter, turn announcer and host of the NASCAR Live pre race show for Cup Series races. Before that, he was a news anchor at WBT radio in Charlotte, a traffic reporter, editor of The Charlotte Observer’s University City Magazine, News/Sports Director at WEGO-AM in Concord and a Swiss Army knife in local cable television. His first job after graduating from Appalachian State University was news reporter at The Daily Independent in Kannapolis. Along the way he’s covered everything from murder trials and a national political convention to high school sports and minor league baseball.
See stories by Woody Cain