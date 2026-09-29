Gastonia receives grants for winter shelter, Sister Cities programs

The City of Gastonia has received $65,000 in grants from the Gaston Community Foundation to support the Gaston County Winter Weather Shelter and expand educational and community programming through Gastonia Sister Cities.

The Winter Weather Shelter provides a safe, warm place for anyone in the community who needs somewhere to go when temperatures reach 32 degrees or below.

The Community Foundation also awarded $20,000 to support Gastonia Sister Cities.

Of that funding, $15,000 will be used for scholarships that help students travel to Gastonia's Sister Cities, making international travel and cultural experiences more accessible to local students.

The remaining funding will support educational and community programming through the Sister Cities organization.