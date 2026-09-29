Another top CMS official leaves the district

Chasity Dolan, chief of staff for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, has announced her retirement from the district, becoming the latest top official to depart amid the district’s ongoing leadership turmoil.

CMS said Dolan's last day of work will be Nov. 6, and her retirement will take effect Dec. 1.

Former CMS Chief of Staff Ingrid Medlock is set to return to the position, and will begin to work with Dolan on the transition starting next week.

In a statement to staff, CMS assistant communications officer Tom Miner acknowledged the changes in district leadership.

“Dr. Medlock’s return is another reminder of something we want our entire district and community to know: We have experienced leaders who care deeply about this district and are committed to moving our work forward,” Miner wrote. “While this has been a period of change, our mission has not changed.”

In her statement to staff, Dolan did not offer a reason for her departure.

Dolan is the sixth confirmed member of CMS leadership to announce their retirement in recent weeks — including five members of the superintendent's cabinet. That doesn’t include now-former Superintendent Crystal Hill, who the CMS board fired last week. Another cabinet member, Stephen Esposito, was arrested for driving while intoxicated last week.

