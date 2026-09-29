'They're not alone': Charlotte film screening to explore ways to address domestic violence

A forum and film screening during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October will aim to help community members in Charlotte recognize patterns of abuse and ways to overcome them.

The short film “For Life” by Trayce Gardner explores how desires for love and connection can lead people to overlook warning signs of abuse, including aggression and control. Andrew Smith is the founder of Finding Inspiration Foundation, the group behind the event: Breaking Cycles: Building Connection: A Conversation on Domestic Violence.

“Sometimes it’s not always physical; it’s financial abuse,” Smith said. "It can also be the silent treatment, that kind of abuse, noticing small things or things that seem small, that can lead to bigger crisis moments.”

The North Carolina Coalition Against Domestic Violence says the state saw 69 intimate partner homicides last year. So far this year, there have been 50. The conversation and film screening are part of the Finding Inspiration Foundation film series, which aims to explore topics affecting community members. Smith says the goal of the conversation is also to ensure people know that they have a support system.

“They are not alone,” Smith said. “A community of people are ready and willing not only to hear the story, but to help you take action, on how do we get from where we are now to a place that's safe, not just physically, but mentally“

The conversation and screening take place on October 15th at 2315 N Davidson Street from 7 to 9 p.m.